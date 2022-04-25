Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $58,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $190.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

