Keybank National Association OH Purchases 3,889 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 295,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $51,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 35,936.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 618,826 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 23,049.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 597,675 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1,647.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after buying an additional 416,592 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 481.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after acquiring an additional 332,661 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after acquiring an additional 274,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $146.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.84. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $139.12 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

