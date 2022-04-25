Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, April 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0076 per share on Sunday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.0069.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.