Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $150.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Applied Materials traded as low as $111.37 and last traded at $112.21, with a volume of 860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.69.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,292,021,000 after buying an additional 183,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.