NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Reduced by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,976 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 37.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $129.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

