Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.15.

NYSE:NEM opened at $74.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.60. The company has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $29,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

