Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Cut by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

VNQ opened at $109.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.15 and its 200-day moving average is $107.98. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $94.64 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

