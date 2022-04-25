Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 185,621 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 185,621 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $87,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 41.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.56.

CRL opened at $273.03 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.30 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.53 and its 200 day moving average is $340.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

