7,108 Shares in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 362.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 514,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

In related news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $26.90 on Monday. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48. The company has a market cap of $611.57 million, a P/E ratio of -92.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

