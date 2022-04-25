Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $241,000 in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 434.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 127,557 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in US Foods by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,618,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,563,000 after buying an additional 1,266,175 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 425.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter.
In other news, Director Court D. Carruthers purchased 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USFD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CL King initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
