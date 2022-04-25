Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 282 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,165,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,973,000 after acquiring an additional 39,045 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,976,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. KEMPER Corp acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,573,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 21.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 793,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 138,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HMN stock opened at $40.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 37.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Horace Mann Educators Profile (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.