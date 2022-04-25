Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 71.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $19.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $994.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.52. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.15. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $452.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

