Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 55,500 OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,585,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPK stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OPKO Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

