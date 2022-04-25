Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of OMI stock opened at $39.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Owens & Minor Profile (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.