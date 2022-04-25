Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $260,000 in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 29,922 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 112.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 134,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 71,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 23.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 87,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 16,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ CASS opened at $40.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.70. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $48.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.95 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 18.72%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

