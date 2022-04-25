Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $268,000 in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $22.64 on Monday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $531.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $70.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

ITRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

