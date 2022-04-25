Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 13,180 Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,394,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,324,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 532,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 83,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 91,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

HBNC opened at $18.89 on Monday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.