Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,029 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMPH. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

AMPH opened at $37.38 on Monday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $272,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

