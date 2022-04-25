Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $288,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.78.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $224.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.12. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

