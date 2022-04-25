Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $302,000 Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Boston Partners increased its position in Carter’s by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,221,000 after buying an additional 685,199 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth $48,221,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 285,386 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 167,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 445,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,366,000 after purchasing an additional 167,476 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRI opened at $89.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average is $96.84. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.71.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

