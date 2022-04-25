Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

