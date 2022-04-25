Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,779 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,014,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,495,000 after buying an additional 19,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FirstCash by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,293,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in FirstCash by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 637,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FirstCash by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,286,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $72.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.14. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.86.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCFS. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton acquired 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstCash Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.