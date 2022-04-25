16,689 Shares in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULH. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 51,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of ULH opened at $18.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $489.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $467.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.00 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In related news, Director Richard P. Urban acquired 5,000 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $102,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

