Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,414 Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 890.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR opened at $31.64 on Monday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Energizer (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.