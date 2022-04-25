America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, America’s Car-Mart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.92.

CRMT stock opened at $82.83 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.12. The company has a market capitalization of $533.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.20). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

