Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIOG opened at $202.77 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $200.02 and a 1 year high of $249.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.73.

