Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Position Raised by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,869,000 after purchasing an additional 98,939 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.58.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $167.42 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $156.51 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.97 and its 200-day moving average is $196.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

