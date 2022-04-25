Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,630,000 after purchasing an additional 195,535 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,656,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,153,000 after purchasing an additional 32,014 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.94.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $403.57 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $400.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.