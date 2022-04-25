ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Price Target Cut to $36.00

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at DA Davidson from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ACIW opened at $28.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.08.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

