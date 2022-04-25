ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Price Target Cut to $36.00

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at DA Davidson from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price.
ACIW opened at $28.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ACI Worldwide (Get Rating)
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
