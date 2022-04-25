Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT opened at $445.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $438.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

