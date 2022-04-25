Keybank National Association OH Raises Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $42,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,524,000 after acquiring an additional 82,236 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $43.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

