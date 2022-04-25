Keybank National Association OH Sells 55,698 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 661,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,698 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $43,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,102,000 after acquiring an additional 36,038 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,052,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,792,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 337,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.06 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average of $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

