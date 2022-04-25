Keybank National Association OH Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,692,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,623 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $41,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $25.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

