Keybank National Association OH Trims Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $40,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,688,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $850,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $134.25 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

