Keybank National Association OH Has $41.14 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 51,427 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $41,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after acquiring an additional 272,169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,995,000. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,974,000 after buying an additional 58,794 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after buying an additional 2,369,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,649,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,438,000 after buying an additional 57,895 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHI opened at $71.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.79 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

Several analysts have commented on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.68.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

