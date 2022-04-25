Keybank National Association OH Has $43.84 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 661,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,698 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $43,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,102,000 after buying an additional 36,038 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,052,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,792,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 337,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

