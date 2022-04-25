Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $47,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 37,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Erste Group lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.04.

Shares of FB opened at $184.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $501.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.27 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,707,217. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

