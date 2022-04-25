Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.60-$6.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $138.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,671,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 607,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,797,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,566,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,866,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,695,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

