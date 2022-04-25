Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,312 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CME Group were worth $46,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.85.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $222.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.65. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

CME Group Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.