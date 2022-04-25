FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

NYSE:FE opened at $46.01 on Monday. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,102,000 after purchasing an additional 287,488 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $253,315,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,675,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,144,000 after purchasing an additional 626,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,897,000 after purchasing an additional 802,756 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

