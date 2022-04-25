Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,907 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $21,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after buying an additional 2,363,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after buying an additional 6,113,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,406,000 after buying an additional 38,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after buying an additional 1,306,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.31.

NYSE KMB opened at $138.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.98 and a 200-day moving average of $132.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

