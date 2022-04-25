Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,248,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $253,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 43.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after acquiring an additional 637,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Oshkosh by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,730,000 after buying an additional 545,107 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Oshkosh by 457.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,464,000 after buying an additional 372,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 914.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after buying an additional 259,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,258,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

NYSE:OSK opened at $97.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.77 and a 200 day moving average of $109.56. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.53.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.