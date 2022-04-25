Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 646,736 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $238,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 101.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 157,918 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $849,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 340.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $471.40 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $393,664.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,141 shares of company stock worth $18,355,758 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Exane BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $678.60.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

