Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 410.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 54,373 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.76.

LOW opened at $197.06 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.08 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

