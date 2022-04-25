Keybank National Association OH Buys New Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 548,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,000. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.09% of Invitation Homes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after buying an additional 49,997 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,410,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,067,000 after purchasing an additional 338,091 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

NYSE INVH opened at $43.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 95.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.