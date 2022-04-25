Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.75.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,359,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $197.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

