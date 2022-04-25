Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $227,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $525.00 target price (down previously from $605.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $561.28 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.72 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $598.82. The stock has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

