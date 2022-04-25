Keybank National Association OH Sells 6,514 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $39,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,500,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,085,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.40.

NYSE:CL opened at $81.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average is $78.93. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

