Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,603,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $347,534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $81,349,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Visa by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $208.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $398.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.19. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

