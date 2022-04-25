Keybank National Association OH Has $38.38 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $38,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 393,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $138.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

